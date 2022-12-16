SkyView
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting that happened outside nightclub in Columbia

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott reports a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside of a Columbia nightclub.

Sheriff Leon Lott said 36-year-old Mikal Keller has been arrested and is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Wednesday, November 16, deputies responded to 2219 Broad River Road after receiving reports that a man was shot in the parking lot of Rose Gold Club.

Surveillance video showed the victim, Ricardo Tucker, walking through the parking lot when a man got out of a vehicle and shot Ricardo several times.

Keller was arrested by law enforcement on Thursday, December 15. Investigators also found out Keller was wanted for another murder and home invasion that occurred in Elkton, Maryland in August 2022.

“This is one of the most brutal murders I’ve ever seen, especially to see it on video like this,” Sheriff Lott said. “This just shows some of the very dangerous individuals we are working with and our citizens are dealing with in the community.”

Keller was already wanted in connection to a murder that happened in Maryland according to officials.

Lott said Keller is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

