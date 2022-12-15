SkyView
USC men’s basketball face UAB in Birmingham
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks have traveled to Birmingham, AL to take on UAB and continue their winning streak at 7 p.m.

The Gamecocks and Blazers have only faced each other four times in the history of both programs.

During their last season matchup, the Gamecocks got the better of UAB with a 66-63.

The Gamecocks are looking to turn around their slow start to the season.

So far for the season, USC is sitting at 5-4, with notable losses to Furman and George Washington.

