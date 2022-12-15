USC men’s basketball face UAB in Birmingham

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks have traveled to Birmingham, AL to take on UAB and continue their winning streak at 7 p.m.

The Gamecocks and Blazers have only faced each other four times in the history of both programs.

During their last season matchup, the Gamecocks got the better of UAB with a 66-63.

The Gamecocks are looking to turn around their slow start to the season.

So far for the season, USC is sitting at 5-4, with notable losses to Furman and George Washington.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.