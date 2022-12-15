Soda City Live: Ways to alleviate stress to enter the New Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays can bring a ton of joy but they can also bring a lot of pain for those experiencing grief.

And with the new year right around the corner- you’ll want to begin to focus on your healing and creating sustainable plans to help you to execute your goals as you walk into another year of life.

LaKesa “Coach Key” McGraw is a Certified Life Coach and Master Trainer and shares ways to set boundaries, manage stress, and what it means to “choose you”, along with two of her books.

For more information click the link https://www.insideofyoullc.com/.

