Soda City Live: Ugly Christmas sweater cookies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, one way to celebrate is by dressing up in your favorite Christmas sweater or you can create Christmas sweater cookies.

Embellished Dough is the cookie connoisseur and can bring life to the sugary confection.

Owner, Selena Dennis shares a few tips. Embellished Dough can be found at Soda City Market in Columbia on Saturdays. You can place an order or take a decorating class.

For more on Embellished Dough, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.