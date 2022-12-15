SkyView
Soda City Live: Ugly Christmas sweater cookies

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, one way to celebrate is by dressing up in your favorite Christmas sweater or you can create Christmas sweater cookies.

Embellished Dough is the cookie connoisseur and can bring life to the sugary confection.

Owner, Selena Dennis shares a few tips. Embellished Dough can be found at Soda City Market in Columbia on Saturdays. You can place an order or take a decorating class.

For more on Embellished Dough, click here.

