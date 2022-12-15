SkyView
Soda City Live: Third Annual Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters are doing more than fighting fires by fighting hunger.

Members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department will be hosting their annual “Firefighters Feeding Families” Food Drive which is aimed to help families in need.

For three years the department has helped hundreds of local families, and this year they plan to help hundreds more.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., which is also the deadline to sign up to receive items.

Non-perishable items will be collected at the Columbia-Richland Fire Department headquarters at 1800 Laurel Street in Columbia.

Third Annual Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive
Third Annual Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)

