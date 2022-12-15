SkyView
Soda City Live: Christmas on Stage at Spring Valley Baptist Church

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about a little Broadway for Christmas? This Sunday, you can enjoy a holiday story as New York City orphans discover the true meaning of Christmas. There are two opportunities to enjoy “Christmas on Stage” at Spring Valley Baptist Church on the northeast side of Columbia.

Rick McCollum is the worship leader, and Scott Stepp is the event director at Spring Valley Baptist Church. They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to attend the Broadway-style Christmas production that tells the story of New York City orphans who discover the true meaning of Christmas.

You can enjoy the 9:30 a.m. or the 6 p.m. shows. Spring Valley Baptist Church is located at 91 Polo Road in Columbia. The event is free for the public.

