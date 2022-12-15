Soda City Live: Christmas on Stage at Spring Valley Baptist Church

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about a little Broadway for Christmas? This Sunday, you can enjoy a holiday story as New York City orphans discover the true meaning of Christmas. There are two opportunities to enjoy “Christmas on Stage” at Spring Valley Baptist Church on the northeast side of Columbia.

Rick McCollum is the worship leader, and Scott Stepp is the event director at Spring Valley Baptist Church. They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to attend the Broadway-style Christmas production that tells the story of New York City orphans who discover the true meaning of Christmas.

You can enjoy the 9:30 a.m. or the 6 p.m. shows. Spring Valley Baptist Church is located at 91 Polo Road in Columbia. The event is free for the public.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.