SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Most South Carolina workers could see more money in their paychecks next year, here’s why

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Most South Carolina workers may see more money in their paychecks next year.

It’s because less state taxes will be withheld from their paychecks because of adjustments made to the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Earlier this year, legislators voted to reduce the top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5%. In November, the SCDOR updated its Withholding Tax Tables for 2023, taking the tax cut into account. These tables are used by employers to determine how much South Carolina Income Tax is to be taken out of a worker’s paycheck.

The size of the change will depend on a variety of factors, including how much each worker makes and how often they are paid. Also, the withholding adjustments only impact state income taxes, not federal, local or other state taxes.

The SCDOR provided an example of someone who makes an annual salary of $39,000 and takes three allowances. Using 2022 tax rates and Withholding tables, this taxpayer would have $1,378.86 in Withholding. But using 2023 tax rates and Withholding tables, the Withholding table would be $757.35, which equals an additional $621.51 total in their paychecks throughout the year.

Taxpayers should see the impact of the new Withholding Tax tables when they receive their paychecks starting Jan. 1, 2023, and when they file their 2023 Individual Income Tax returns in 2024.

CLICK HERE to view the 2022 and 2023 SC Withholding Tax Formulas.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say
Lela Sampson (left) and Jakqui Stewart (right) are facing charges in a holiday attempted murder...
Two arrested in South Congaree in holiday attempted murder case
Antonio Barnes
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
Waitress receiving Christmas surprise
Local networking group surprises restaurant servers with thousand dollar tips

Latest News

Area Columbia plans to demolish
Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule
Intersection of South Beltline Boulevard and Rosewood Drive shut down due to gas leak
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Intersection of S. Beltline Boulevard and Rosewood Dr. reopens after car crash causes gas leak
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clearing up tonight with temps dropping into the 30s
Nicolas Adams is being charged with homicide by child abuse.
Man charged with abuse after two-year-old child dies