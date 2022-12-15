Midlands mother funds billboards remembering lives lost to gun violence, encouraging safe firearm storage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother who lost her son to gun violence has put up billboards across the Midlands, remembering lives cut short and encouraging safe storage of firearms.

The woman, who paid for the campaign anonymously using her son’s life insurance money, made the donation in partnership with BE Smart, a national nonprofit that promotes gun locks and gun safety.

“I think it is an extremely selfless act,” Angela Vandelay, Midlands Be SMART co-lead, said. “She wanted to use that money for something positive for the community to prevent this from happening to other families.”

Vandelay said this is the largest such billboard campaign for Be SMART in the nation.

There are 18 billboards in Richland and Lexington counties that will be displayed throughout the month of December.

Roberta McKelvin’s son Nathaniel, or “Nate” as he is affectionately known, is one of the dozens of young people whose names appear on the billboards.

When she first saw it, she said she became emotional.

“It’s like, wow, this is my baby boy,” Roberta said. “This is Nate. We’re standing up for you, Nate. I’m your voice. Everybody is here for you, and so many other ones.”

Roberta said the billboards send a strong message that their loved ones mattered, they still matter, and with awareness, maybe other families won’t have to go through what theirs have.

Nathaniel McKelvin III was shot and killed in Columbia in November of 2013.

Roberta said she loves and misses her son, whom she called “Nate the Great,” each day.

He had just gotten his CDL license days before he was murdered, and had planned to pick up his truck in a few days.

“Nate was wonderful,” Roberta said. “He was kind, he was handsome, and he had a big Kool-Aid smile. He was very smart.”

Roberta has made it her life’s purpose to stand with other survivors and their families, and advocate for an end to youth gun violence.

“It’s still unbelievable,” she said. “When you shoot that person, you kill a whole family, friends, the community. So we’re doing the best we can, and Nate will always stay in our hearts.”

By putting Nate’s name, along with others whose names flash on the billboards, out there, Roberta believes it will open the eyes and hearts of the community.

“It’s going to take all of us, and we have to get involved,” she said. “We have to put awareness out, we have to get out there and vote. We have to do a lot of things together, and if we see something, say something. You’ve got to help. The policemen can’t do it alone. You can ask me. I know from my son’s case. So we have to get involved, we have to help. We just have to be there. And also, we have to lock our guns up.”

Roberta has started a food drive in the Midlands in Nate’s memory. It runs each year from Nov. 15, the day he was shot and killed, until Dec. 15.

Vandelay said that Prisma Health has helped fund the purchase of gun locks, which have been distributed to local sheriff’s departments. Anyone can pick one up free of charge.

In the new year, Midlands Be SMART hopes to give magnets with gun safety tips to elementary school students in the eight school districts that signed a memorandum of understanding with the nonprofit last December.

