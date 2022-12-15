Man charged with abuse after two-year-old child dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for the death of a two-year-old child.

According to investigators, Nicolas Adams drove the child to the hospital after he said the child fell out of a playpen and hit his head on September 27, 2022.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the South Carolina Department of Social Services after doctors determined that the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall.

During the investigation, evidence was found that the child’s injuries occurred while under the care of Adams.

The child later died due to his injuries on November 25, 2022. Adams is being charged with homicide by child abuse.

On December 14, 2022, Adams turned himself in at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he currently remains.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.