SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Leilani Simon indicted on murder charges by grand jury

By Max Diekneite and Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon was indicted on felony charges on Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

According to Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones, the grand jury indicted Leilani Simon for malice murder, two counts of felony murder, concealing the death of another, false report of a crime and 14 counts of making false statements to police.

In the indictment, the grand jury said Leilani Simon assaulted Quinton with an unknown object and then discarded his body in a dumpster at the Azalea Mobile Home Plaza. The indictment later says Leilani falsely claimed she was just throwing away “normal household garbage.”

Under a separate charge of making a false statement, the indictment states that Leilani admitted that she left her home to meet up with her drug dealer. This, just hours before she’s accused of putting her son’s body in a dumpster.

Cook Jones said the case will not be releasing any evidence she believes could jeopardize the case.

“Not revealing this evidence also ensures that the criminal proceedings remain fair, just, untainted and that this case is not tried in the court of public opinion, but is resolved in a court of law,” Cook Jones said.

Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. Multiple agencies searched a Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road for the remains of Quinton for weeks.

DNA analysis confirmed bones found on Nov. 18 in the landfill belonged to Quinton.

Leilani Simon Indicted

#WATCH: The Chatham County District Attorney's Office is speaking after Leilani Simon was indicted by a grand jury. >>> https://bit.ly/3WdhBVy

Posted by WTOC-TV on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
Antonio Barnes
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
Generic police lights
Crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster, right, presents Redwood Materials founder JB Straubel with a gift during...
SC closing out record year in economic development deals, pushing past $10B in investments
The investment from Redwood Materials marks the largest economic development announcement in...
State’s largest economic development coming to Berkeley County
Waitress receiving Christmas surprise
Local networking group surprises restaurant servers with thousand dollar tips
Billboards for gun violence awareness
Billboards for gun violence awareness