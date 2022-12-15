House Speaker Nancy Pelosi immortalized as portrait unveiled

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A ceremony was held at the Capitol Wednesday to unveil the portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Pelosi and her husband, Paul, pulled back the curtain on history to show the portrait of the only woman to hold the gavel in the lower chamber of Congress.

“And I’m honored to play this role in forging what we consider historic progress for our nation,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi has served in the House for 35 years. She was elected whip in 2002 and was named leader of the House Democrats a year later. Pelosi is still the only woman to lead a major political party.

“No matter what titles my colleagues may have given me, my highest official honor will always be to speak for the people of San Francisco,” Pelosi said.

Former Speaker John Boehner, a man who sparred with Pelosi for years, got emotional when talking about Pelosi’s impact not just on the country but he and his family.

“And Madam Speaker, I have to say, my girls told me, “Tell the speaker how much we admire her,” Boehner said as he cried.

James Grossman executive director of the American Historical Association, said the San Francisco Democrat will be remembered most for helping former President Barack Obama pass the Affordable Care Act, defeating countless attempts to repeal it and standing up for democracy on January 6th as the Capitol was under attack.

“The longer we look back on what Nancy Pelosi accomplished, the more impressed will be that she was able to accomplish as much as she was given the context,” said Grossman.

Pelosi’s portrait will now hang outside the House chamber where she and her father, former Congressman Thomas D’Alesandro, worked. Pelosi has said she will remain in Congress next year but as a regular member.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) will take her place as the leader of House Democrats, the first black person to lead a major political party.

