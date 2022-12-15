Get a free car seat safety check before your holiday travels by Irmo Fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traveling with little ones over the holidays? Ensure the children in your vehicle are safely secured by having the Irmo Fire District conduct a free inspection of your car seat.

On Thursday, December 15, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., you can get a car seat inspection at the Irmo Fire Department at Piney Grove Street and St. Andrews Drive behind the Food Lion.

Need your child's car seat checked? @SafeKids_SC and @IrmoFire are offering a free check TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.



Make sure your child is in "The Right Seat" before your holiday travels. pic.twitter.com/geyrhj3hda — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 15, 2022

According to the South Carolina Department of Safety, children ages eight and younger are required to sit in a booster seat or a car seat. All children aged one or younger should stay in a rear-facing infant car seat. Children who are two years or older can stay in a forward-facing car safety seat.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.