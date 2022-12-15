SkyView
Get a free car seat safety check before your holiday travels by Irmo Fire

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traveling with little ones over the holidays? Ensure the children in your vehicle are safely secured by having the Irmo Fire District conduct a free inspection of your car seat.

On Thursday, December 15, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., you can get a car seat inspection at the Irmo Fire Department at Piney Grove Street and St. Andrews Drive behind the Food Lion.

According to the South Carolina Department of Safety, children ages eight and younger are required to sit in a booster seat or a car seat. All children aged one or younger should stay in a rear-facing infant car seat. Children who are two years or older can stay in a forward-facing car safety seat.

