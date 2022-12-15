FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thursday morning showers & storms change to late day clearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain continues for us this morning with a chance of a few spotty storms. Skies will then clear up late!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Consistent early rain continues across the region for our morning, drying out into the afternoon today.

Expect around 0.25-0.75″ of rain as this cold front moves through. Some isolated areas could get up to an inch of rainfall.

Highs will fight to the upper 50s tomorrow with a good deal of sun, as even cooler air settles in for the weekend.

Next week looks cooler than average with a few showers here and there. Chilly as we approach Christmas late week!

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A good Thursday morning my friends. I hope you are staying dry out there today! We get a warm burst of air this morning, getting our high temps in the mid- 60s for Thursday. This is also helping to provide us with our morning rainfall with a cold front pressing across South Carolina. A limited chance of t-storms remains in place until this front passes into the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts look to be around 0.25-0.75″. A few locations could be around 1″ within the heavier downpours.

Colder air comes in behind the front and clears us up for Friday. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s follow morning lows back in the 30s.

Even colder air comes in on Saturday. Morning lows are mainly in the upper 30s again, as highs reach the low 50s. Expect some clouds to mix in.

Sunday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 30s. Highs increase to near 50 though, with sunny skies overall.

We are cold Monday morning with lows in the mid-20s. Highs reach the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Steady rain showers hold for the morning and early afternoon. Few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs briefly increase to the mid-60s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and colder with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny after a cold start. Highs nearing 50.

Monday: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s, following chilly morning lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: More clouds move in with a slight chance of showers returning. Highs in the low 50s.

