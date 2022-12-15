SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Intersection of South Beltline Boulevard and Rosewood Drive shut down due to gas leak

Intersection of South Beltline Boulevard and Rosewood Drive shut down due to gas leak
Intersection of South Beltline Boulevard and Rosewood Drive shut down due to gas leak(Thomas Morgan)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is currently on the scene of a gas leak near the intersection of South Beltline Boulevard & Rosewood Drive.

The intersection has been closed to traffic so drivers are asked to seek alternate routes around the scene.

Officers are on the scene assisting with traffic in the area.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

