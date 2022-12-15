SkyView
Columbia law firm having free bike helmet giveaway

Columbia law firm free bike helmet drive
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents, if you’re giving your child a new bike, scooter, or a pair of rollerblades this Christmas, a Columbia law firm wants to emphasize the importance of your child wearing a properly-fitting helmet.

And the law firm is going to help add some holiday cheer with a bike helmet giveaway. Kenny Berger is an attorney with the Law Office of Kenneth Berger. He joined WIS TV Midday to invite the community to participate in this weekend’s event.

Columbia law firm bike helmet giveaway
Columbia law firm bike helmet giveaway((DAWNDY MERCER PLANK/WIS))

The Free Festive Bike Helmet Giveaway holiday celebration event is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Law Office of Kenneth Berger. Kenny’s law firm is at 5205 Forest Drive in Columbia. Enjoy the helmets, bikes, cookies, hot chocolate, stickers, and Santa Claus, too! Learn more here.

