Branchville High School students rally to support classmate with medical expenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students from Branchville High School are coming together to support one of their classmates Sidney Rock Riser, who has been diagnosed with lung disease.

Sydney’s friends have held multiple fundraisers to help his family with medical expenses. One of the events was “Hats for Rock,” and another event was “Prayer at the Pole,” where the entire student body gathered at the flagpole to pray for Sidney.

Branchville High School students rally for student with lung disease ((BRANCHVILLE HIGH SCHOOL))

On Friday, December 16, students are hosting “Prayer in Pajamas,” where they are asking students to show up with an open heart, and in their most festive pajamas to pray for their friend.

If you would like to help or donate to the cause, support Sydney’s GoFundMe here.

