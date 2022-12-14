SkyView
Two arrested in South Congaree in holiday attempted murder case

Jakqui Stewart (Left) and Lela Sampson (Right) are facing charges in a holiday attempted murder case.
Jakqui Stewart (Left) and Lela Sampson (Right) are facing charges in a holiday attempted murder case.(South Congaree Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Congaree Police Department said two suspects are facing charges in a Thanksgiving attempted murder.

Jakqui Stewart and Lela Sampson were both arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault 1st and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Investigators said several rounds were fired into the home of the victims on Ramblin Rd after a phone argument. The department said the shooting is an isolated incident.

WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 14, 2022