Soda City Live: Winter steaks with Chef Jon Cooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One thing about the holiday season, there are gifts but there are also tons of food.

And if there is more than one way to skin a cat, there is more than one way to cook a steak.

Chef Jon Cooper is an executive chef at Alodia’s Cucina Italiana in Lexington and shares one of their current specials, their “Winter Steak”.

Chef Jon was one of three chefs that represented the Lake Murray Club in the World Food Championship and joined us before his trip to Houston.

For more about Alodia’s Cucina Italiana, click here.

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.