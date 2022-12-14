Soda City Live: Ugly Christmas sweater drop-in and kids ornament decorating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day and CWC Studios in Lexington invites you to join them to celebrate.

Adults 21 and older can enjoy a paint night starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be found online.

For the little ones on Saturday, Dec. 17, kids can paint and decorate Christmas tree ornaments from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for $35 and up.

CWC Studios is located in Lexington at 1812 Augusta Highway, Suite K. Click here for more info or to sign up.

