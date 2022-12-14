Soda City Live: Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for something to do with the family ahead of the holidays, how about the largest drive-thru light show in the Midlands?

Holiday Lights on the River is located at Saluda Shoals in Irmo but the drive-through lights aren’t the only attraction.

From now until Dec. 31, you can enjoy this extensive light show and even some outdoor activities.

For times and pricing, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.