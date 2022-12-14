SkyView
Soda City Live: Columbia Celebrates! is this Sunday

Suzanna Pavlovsky is the artistic and music director of the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Christmas time in South Carolina’s capital city. This Sunday, you have the chance to enjoy some beautiful music by the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra. They’ll be performing a holiday concert called Columbia Celebrates! at Incarnation Lutheran Church.

The Columbia Celebrates! Holiday Concert is this Sunday, December 18 at 6 p.m. at Incarnation Lutheran Church. That’s located at 3005 Devine Street in Columbia. Tickets range in price from $15 to $25.Learn more about the Columbia Chamber Orchestra at https://palmettochamberorchestra.org/.

The holiday concert is Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.
