Soda City Live: Columbia Celebrates! is this Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Christmas time in South Carolina’s capital city. This Sunday, you have the chance to enjoy some beautiful music by the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra. They’ll be performing a holiday concert called Columbia Celebrates! at Incarnation Lutheran Church.

Suzanna Pavlovsky is the artistic and music director of the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra.

The Columbia Celebrates! Holiday Concert is this Sunday, December 18 at 6 p.m. at Incarnation Lutheran Church. That’s located at 3005 Devine Street in Columbia. Tickets range in price from $15 to $25.Learn more about the Columbia Chamber Orchestra at https://palmettochamberorchestra.org/.

The holiday concert is Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. (Palmetto Chamber Orchestra)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.