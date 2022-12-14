SkyView
Soda City Live: Business retreat for women to be held in NC

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 2023 is the year of the boss! A local entrepreneur has planned a three-day retreat at a mansion in North Carolina for women who are looking to own and grow their businesses--as well as a chance to relax, recharge and refresh.

Fantasia Forbes, the owner of Insculpt Cosmetic Center on Fort Jackson Boulevard sat down with Billie Jean Shaw to discuss her women in business retreat kicking off this summer.

For more information about the event and Forbes’ business, visit www.insculptcosmeticcenter.as.me.

