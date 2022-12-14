SkyView
Richland County Council approves $800 million investment in ‘Project Golden Eagle’

The Richland County logo
The Richland County logo(Richland County)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Project Golden Eagle was given the go-ahead by the Richland County Council Tuesday night.

The project will bring 1800 jobs to the Blythewood area with an estimated $800 million investment. The company is being kept anonymous at the request of the state of South Carolina and the business until the deal is finalized.

The proposed building has a site located off I-77 near exit 27 in Blythewood.

You can read the full agenda here. Discussion of the project begins on page 110.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

