Richland County approves public safety pay raises

By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night the Richland County Council voted to approve pay raises for public safety employees.

A representative for the county said the council approved pay raises for:

Deputies: The lowest-paid deputies are currently receiving a salary of $36,509, their raise has not been determined yet. The next level of deputies currently starts at $40,000 and will see a raise to $45,000.

Solicitors office employees: Attorneys, public defenders, and court-appointed advocates are raising from $52,483 to $62,000.

EMS: Employees will see a 4.75% raise.

The 2023 fiscal year ends on June 30. The county plans to use unused salaries from unfilled county positions to pay for the raises. For 2024 the source of funding has not been determined but could rely on American Rescue Act Plan funding and other options.

