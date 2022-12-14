Health U: Rotator Cuff Injuries During the Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From setting up Christmas decorations to getting our houses ready for guests, it’s a busy time of year.

Dr. Daniel Deasis, orthopaedic surgeon with Lexington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at Lexington Medical Center – talks about rotator cuff injuries in the shoulder. He says these types of injuries are common during this time of year. Visit lexmed.com/Ortho for more information.

