SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Health U: Rotator Cuff Injuries During the Holidays

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From setting up Christmas decorations to getting our houses ready for guests, it’s a busy time of year.

Dr. Daniel Deasis, orthopaedic surgeon with Lexington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at Lexington Medical Center – talks about rotator cuff injuries in the shoulder. He says these types of injuries are common during this time of year. Visit lexmed.com/Ortho for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
Antonio Barnes
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
Generic police lights
Crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St.
Seven Oaks Auto Repair Shop likely destroyed
Auto repair shop remains open after truck crashes through its lobby

Latest News

Health U: Rotator Cuff Injuries During the Holidays
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 14, 2022
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain rolling back into the region Thursday morning
Richland One is accepting applications for its magnet programs for the 2023-2024 school year.
Application period for Richland One magnet programs opens