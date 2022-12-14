FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain rolling back into the region Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday continues to be cool and cloudy, while Thursday morning rain is slated to pass through the region with a cold front.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Our Wednesday stays cloudier and cool with highs nearing 50. A few isolated showers are possible late into the day.

Rain pushes into the region for tomorrow morning, as a cold front nears.

Rain is extremely likely Thursday, with local amounts as high as 1″ possible.

Those higher rainfall totals are more likely for our western viewing area.

Skies clear out to mainly sunny conditions on Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A good Wednesday morning all! As we press on today, overcast skies remain in place with highs around or just shy of 50 degrees. A few stray showers will be possible, but rain potential rapidly increases into Thursday.

For tomorrow we warm up briefly during the morning into the early afternoon, with highs likely getting to the mid-60s. However, this all comes along with an approaching cold front into the afternoon as well, resulting in rainfall for the region. Spotty storms cannot be ruled out either.

Some areas to our north and west could see around 1″ of rainfall but it looks like around 0.5″ or less for areas to the south and east of Columbia.

Cooler and drier air rushes in behind the front causing this mess, and we have temps tumbling down to the upper 30s by Friday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with high temperatures back to the upper 50s.

The weekend looks dry and cool. Saturday has partly cloudy skies high temps into the low 50s.

Sunday should be slightly cooler, but with more sunshine.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cool with a few stray showers. Highs nearing 50 degrees.

Thursday: Steady rain showers hold for the morning and early afternoon. Few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs briefly increase to the mid-60s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and colder with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny after a cold start. Highs nearing 50.

Monday: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s, following chilly morning lows in the 20s.

