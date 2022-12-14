SkyView
Elon Musk is no longer world’s richest person, reports say

Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person after Tesla shares fell to start the week.

According to Forbes, Tesla shares closed Monday down 6%, shaving $7.4 billion off Musk’s worth.

Musk, the Tesla CEO, reportedly ended the day worth an estimated $181.3 billion and $4.9 billion less than Bernard Arnault in losing the top money spot.

Arnault, France’s LVMH CEO, ended the day worth an estimated $186.2 billion with the No. 1 ranking.

CNBC reports Musk’s wealth is mostly tied to Tesla stock which was propelled by a meteoric rise in the carmaker’s share price that rocketed more than 1,000% in two years.

Musk also recently acquired Twitter for a reported $44 billion price tag.

Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list on Tuesday showed Arnault’s estimated net worth rose to $188.6 billion as the world’s wealthiest person.

Musk was ranked in the No. 2 spot with a net worth of $176.8 billion, according to the list on Tuesday, with Forbes reporting a loss of $4.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

