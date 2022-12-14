SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Electric vehicle chargers coming to most SC state parks

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Mary Green
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is inviting more people to start driving electric vehicles, especially after companies like BMW have announced they are investing billions of dollars in the EV industry in the state.

Now the state is concentrating its efforts to develop the workforce and infrastructure needed to support it.

At a press conference Tuesday at Dreher Island State Park in Prosperity, state leaders announced the EV manufacturer Rivian is covering all costs for the equipment, installation, and maintenance for 10 years of charging stations in around 30 of South Carolina’s 47 state parks.

Drivers can plug in for free with park admission.

“The data is already showing that EV-accessible routes and amenities are bringing tourism to areas across the US,” Rivian VP of Public Policy James Chen said.

The company said two to four ports per site will be ready to use by the end of next year.

“That helps not only South Carolina advance in terms of EV infrastructure, but it reduces the range anxiety for our citizens and our visitors to our beautiful state parks,” Office of Regulatory Staff Executive Director Nanette Edwards said.

Tuesday’s announcement is part of a much larger spotlight the state is putting on the electric vehicle industry.

In the next five years, South Carolina will receive nearly $70 million from the federal government through the bipartisan infrastructure law as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. The state has said it plans to spend part of that money on installing EV charging stations along interstates and highways, initially concentrating on rural areas where they might not already be nearby.

In October, Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order that aims to prioritize efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses.

“EV is something that is just becoming widely popular across the country, so we’re harnessing that here,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said. “I think that is something that if you feel passionate about, then we want to make sure that technology and the growth of that industry happen right here in our state.”

According to Rivian, the Level 2 EV Waypoint plugs installed at state parks provide roughly 15 miles of charge per hour.

Chen said state parks are a great location to install them because drivers can plug in as soon as they arrive and then spend a few hours hiking or adventuring around the park, making the most of their charge time.

The next group of EV chargers is tentatively scheduled to be installed at Devils Fork, Charles Towne Landing, Myrtle Beach, and Huntington Beach.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35
SLED arrests former Lexington County deputy, charged in off-duty incident
Seven Oaks Auto Repair Shop likely destroyed
Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building
Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.
District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends

Latest News

Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina could see an increase in their monthly bills...
Duke Energy Progress seeks rate increase for more than 170k customers
United Airlines on Tuesday announced plans to purchase 100 Dreamliners from Boeing with the...
United Airlines announces plans to purchase up to 200 new Boeing widebody planes
American Airlines is bringing back nonstop flights between Columbia and New York.
American Airlines restarts nonstop service from Columbia Airport to LaGuardia
Duke Energy talks about possible rate increase
Duke Energy talks about possible rate increase