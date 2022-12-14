Duke Energy Progress seeks rate increase for more than 170k customers

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina could see an increase in their monthly bills starting next spring.

The utility company, which serves customers in parts of Sumter, Clarendon, Kershaw, and Lee counties, is seeking a rate hike that would see the average customer’s bill rise more than $20 per month over the next three years.

If the rate increase is approved, Duke Energy customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would pay an average of $14.36 more on their bills (from $133.01 to $147.37). That represents about a 10.8 percent increase, which would go into effect in April of next year.

Beginning in 2024, rates would increase again another three percent to about $151.77 per month.

They would jump a third time in 2025, which would increase the monthly bill to about $157.18. That represents a four percent increase.

This would equate to a total increase of 18 percent over the next three years.

Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier provided WIS with a statement on the proposal, which reads:

“The energy sector is in a period of transformation and profound change driven by technological advancements, environmental and regulatory mandates, unpredictable and extreme weather, energy security and resiliency efforts, as well as changing customer expectations. At Duke Energy Progress, we are taking steps to anticipate and keep pace with the changes occurring in the Palmetto State to better serve our customers.”

On September 1, 2022, the company filed the utility’s first base rate case in four years in South Carolina. Recent investments made to increase system reliability and resiliency, achieve a cleaner, smarter energy future, focus on operational excellence, and enhance the customer experience to more than 172,000 customers in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina are the primary reasons behind this request.

A base rate review request – or rate case – is a very public regulatory review process, overseen by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC), in which a utility must demonstrate why a proposed increase in rates is needed. The process considers volumes of data and thousands of pages of testimony – including input from the public. Over a number of months, this independent, public process helps ensure transparency and fair rates based on the costs the utility incurs to serve its customers.

As part of the evaluation process, the PSCSC typically holds public hearings to hear directly from customers on the request to increase their bills. Public hearings are an important part of this process. Customers can also provide written comments to the PSCSC. For this proposal, the PSCSC scheduled three in-person public hearings: Bishopville (Dec. 8), Sumter (Dec. 12), and Florence (Dec. 13).”

The Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS), which advocates for the consumer in these cases, believes the ask from Duke Energy is a bit high, and a flat $8 monthly increase would be more appropriate.

“We conduct an analysis, and based on our analysis we believe that an $8 increase are rates that are affordable and provide reliable and high-quality utility service,” Andrew Bateman, ORS Deputy Executive Director, said. “We believe that the rate increase sought by the utility includes expenses which ought not to be recovered.”

Duke Energy customer Anna Barnes agrees.

“That would be better because like $8 like we probably wouldn’t even notice that that would be on there, but we’ll notice that $20 on there,” she said. “Because we’d be like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. It went from $160 to $180 or $200. No, that’s ridiculous.”

Leslie Beben, a customer who lives in Sumter County, said no one likes to see a rate increase, but if he sees a proportional increase in quality of service, he could stomach it.

“If we see fewer power outages and better service like that, I’d be prepared to pay a little extra,” he said. “It’s almost a monopoly. You don’t get many choices on where you’re going to get your power. So you pay or your lights go out.”

Any rate increase must be authorized by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina.

The commission will hold several hearings in early January where customers can share their thoughts about the proposal.

The hearing will be held virtually at these times:

January 3: 9 A.M. – 1 P.M. & 4 P.M. – 8 P.M.

January 4: 9 A.M. – 1 P.M. & 4 P.M. – 8 P.M.

January 5: 9 A.M. – 1 P.M. & 4 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Customers are required to pre-register by Dec. 30 in order to participate.

There are three ways to pre-register:

Customers may email communications@psc.sc.gov with their name, phone number, and physical address.

Complete this survey

Customers may call 803-896-2639 and leave a message with their name, phone number, and physical address.

