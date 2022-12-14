SkyView
DHEC and Prisma Health offering free flu shots

Medical personnel administers a flu shot.
DHEC and Prisma Health are offering free flu shots in Columbia.(KKTV)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are offering free flu shots in Columbia.

Officials say this effort is in response to what they say is the most active flu season South Carolina has witnessed in a decade.

Vaccinations are currently available on 1401 Sunset Drive in Columbia on Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations are available to anyone 6 months and older.

“DHEC and Prisma have always worked well together when it comes to finding ways to improve public health, and this effort is no different,” said Buck Wilson, DHEC’s Public Health Director in the Midlands.

Officials say both take about two weeks to reach maximum effectiveness, meaning a shot of each one this week would provide full protection in time for Christmas.

“With the unprecedented surge in respiratory illness affecting our kids, one of the most effective ways we can keep them well is by getting all their vaccines, especially the flu and COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Caughman Taylor, the Senior Medical Director of Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in the Midlands.

COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits will also be available at the site.

DHEC and Prisma Health are encouraging residents in the Greenville area to take advantage of the free flu shots opportunity.

