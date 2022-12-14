SkyView
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson declares for NFL Draft

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football...
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson declared on Wednesday for the NFL Draft.

The junior was a defensive star for the Tigers. He was second on the team with 73 tackles. He also racked up 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 pass breakups and 4 tackles for loss.

Most NFL Draft experts predict that Simpson will be a first round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Simpson posted a lengthy statement to Twitter announcing the decision.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for the opportunity to live out my dream,” Simpson said. “God has always shined his light on me, and I am forever grateful.”

“To my parents, family, and friends I truly appreciate the continuation of your love, encouragement, and support.”

“To my coaches, and everyone at Clemson University I would like to thank you all for believing in me, and for your support in pursuing my dream of becoming a Clemson University student-athlete. While dedicating countless hours to the Clemson football program I earned my bachelor’s degree in under 3 years, became a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, and an All-ACC Academic Team member with the support of you all. Thank you.”

“To my teammates, I thank you for putting in the hard work with me for these last 3 seasons. We have a lot of memories and laugh that I will always cherish. Finishing with 2 ACC Championships is truly special! I would not have wanted to do this with any other brothers than you guys! Keep being great!”

“To my Clemson Tiger Nation, you all are the best! You all have shown me love and embraced me since day one of being a Clemson Tiger. Thank you! Go Tigers!”

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 27. The draft will be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

