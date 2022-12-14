Cayce man wanted in domestic violence case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a wanted man.

Investigators said on Nov. 28, 2022 officers responded to the 1900 block of Airport Blvd in reference to an assault. Witnesses and the victim told police that Jaleel Devon Wise had choked the woman and slammed her head into furniture inside a hotel room.

Wise is wanted on the charge of Domestic Violence 1st Degree. Anyone with information on Wise’s location can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

