SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cayce man wanted in domestic violence case

Jaleel Devon Wise
Jaleel Devon Wise(Cayce Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a wanted man.

Investigators said on Nov. 28, 2022 officers responded to the 1900 block of Airport Blvd in reference to an assault. Witnesses and the victim told police that Jaleel Devon Wise had choked the woman and slammed her head into furniture inside a hotel room.

Wise is wanted on the charge of Domestic Violence 1st Degree. Anyone with information on Wise’s location can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
Antonio Barnes
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
Generic police lights
Crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St.
Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
Seven Oaks Auto Repair Shop likely destroyed
Auto repair shop remains open after truck crashes through its lobby

Latest News

A maker of electric vehicle battery components is bringing a $3.5 billion investment to...
State’s largest economic development coming to Berkeley County
Jakqui Stewart (Left) and Lela Sampson (Right) are facing charges in a holiday attempted murder...
Two arrested in South Congaree in holiday attempted murder case
The Richland County logo
Richland County Council approves $800 million investment in ‘Project Golden Eagle’
Health U: Rotator Cuff Injuries During the Holidays