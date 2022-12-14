SkyView
Application period for Richland One magnet programs opens

Richland One is accepting applications for its magnet programs for the 2023-2024 school year.
Richland One is accepting applications for its magnet programs for the 2023-2024 school year.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One is accepting applications for its magnet programs for the 2023-2024 school year.

Parents and guardians of students in district one have until January 31, 2023, if they want to enroll their children in one of the district’s magnet school programs for next year.

The district’s magnet programs include Montessori programs, career magnets, language immersion programs, Medical Magnet Academy, Health Sciences Magnet, Richland One Middle College, and virtual school programs.

Admission into the program is based on the successful completion of the application process.

But some programs select students by using a random computerized selection process.

Richland One students are assigned to schools according to where they live. All students who live in Richland One’s attendance zone are eligible for admission unless the program is assigned to a certain area.

Applications must be submitted through the Novus Choice portal. Parents and guardians of selected students will be notified in February if their child is selected.

To learn more about the application process and the program, click here.

