American Airlines restarts nonstop service from Columbia Airport to LaGuardia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Airlines is bringing back nonstop service for travelers looking to fly directly into New York from Columbia.

Officials from Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) made the announcement on Friday, Dec. 9.

Individuals wanting to go on the nonstop flight to New York were able to start booking the flight on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“The return of this nonstop service is the last route needed to reestablish CAE’s nonstop destination roster to its pre-pandemic status,” said Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, Kim J. Crafton.

Travelers will not be able to officially take the flight until May 5, 2023.

According to a release, American Airlines’ daily flights are expected to depart Columbia at 4:40 p.m. and arrive at LaGuardia at 6:40 p.m.

American Airlines will be joining Delta in offering direct flights to LaGuardia Airport.

Crafton said the plane that will likely be used for the route will have between 65 and 76 seats split into business and economy class.

“We’re pleased to offer local residents with greater access to American’s global network and connect more customers to the Palmetto State,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Domestic Network Planning.

The airline also announced direct daily service to LaGuardia from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

