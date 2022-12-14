SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.(MGN)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week.

Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard.

According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s backyard when she was attacked by the dogs.

She suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died several days later.

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.

No charges were filed against the owner of the property.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
Antonio Barnes
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
Generic police lights
Crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St.
Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
Seven Oaks Auto Repair Shop likely destroyed
Auto repair shop remains open after truck crashes through its lobby

Latest News

People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
AP-NORC Poll: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump Org. was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns
Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings