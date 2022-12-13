SkyView
Video: Surveillance footage of truck crashing into Irmo auto body repair shop

Seven Oaks Auto Repair Shop likely destroyed
Seven Oaks Auto Repair Shop likely destroyed((GREG ADALINE/WIS))
By Marcus Flowers and Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS TV has been provided video surveillance footage of when a truck crashed into Minnie’s Auto Repair Shop at St. Andrews and Bush River Road.

The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12.

FBI Publishes Crime Statistics