Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District reported a truck directly drove into a Seven Oaks area auto repair shop in Irmo, possibly destroying the establishment.

Officials said the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. A black Ford F-150 drove at a high speed left the road, headed north, and barreled thru Minnie’s Auto Repair Shop at St. Andrews and Bush River Road in Irmo, near the Seven Oaks Shopping Center.

The building is about to collapse and will likely be a total loss, the driver had minor injuries and it is not clear what caused her to drive off the road according to officials.

Nobody was inside the building, and the F-150 is in bad shape, there are still fire crews on the scene.

