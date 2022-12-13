SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building

Seven Oaks Auto Repair Shop likely destroyed
Seven Oaks Auto Repair Shop likely destroyed((GREG ADALINE/WIS))
By Marcus Flowers and Greg Adaline
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District reported a truck directly drove into a Seven Oaks area auto repair shop in Irmo, possibly destroying the establishment.

Officials said the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. A black Ford F-150 drove at a high speed left the road, headed north, and barreled thru Minnie’s Auto Repair Shop at St. Andrews and Bush River Road in Irmo, near the Seven Oaks Shopping Center.

The building is about to collapse and will likely be a total loss, the driver had minor injuries and it is not clear what caused her to drive off the road according to officials.

Nobody was inside the building, and the F-150 is in bad shape, there are still fire crews on the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal...
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
Coroner identified person killed in Lexington County
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35
SLED arrests former Lexington County deputy, charged in off-duty incident
One dead after Newberry County tractor-trailer collision
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County, victim identified

Latest News

Congressional delegation and U.S. Ambassador Brink
S.C. Representative Joe Wilson visited Europe over weekend for update on Russo-Ukrainian war
Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.
District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student
Soda City Live: Saluda Shoals, Holiday lights on the river
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly tonight, rain moves in Wednesday night