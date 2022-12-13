SkyView
SC Consumer Affairs wants public’s opinion on auto closing fees

FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The prices of new and used vehicles in the United States have begun inching down from their eye-watering record highs as more vehicles have become gradually available at dealerships.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, FILE)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Auto dealerships in South Carlina have a standard closing fee of $225 regardless of the vehicle, now the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) wants the public’s opinion on possible closing fees that are more than the standard $225.

The SCDCA is proposing new regulations that will make dealerships include closing costs in the sale price of vehicles. All closing fees would have to be filed with the SCDCA and would not be considered effective until the SCDCA receives the filing fee.

If you would like to have your voice heard on this opinion, you can send letters to the following address by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28:

Kelly Rainsford, Deputy Administrator/General Counsel

South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs

P.O. Box 5757, Columbia, S.C. 29250

There also will be a free webinar happening at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14 about the proposed new regulations. You can register for the webinar here.

