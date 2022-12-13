SkyView
Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road.

Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.

CSX, the railroad company in charge of the arm, is sending an engineer to fix the issue.

