Police asking public to avoid area on Boozer St, barricaded suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area around Boozer St. Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are at the scene of the 500 block of Boozer St. with a barricaded individual.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

