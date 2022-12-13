SkyView
Police asking public to avoid area on Boozer St, barricaded suspect

Police are asking the public to avoid the area around Boozer St.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area around Boozer St.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area around Boozer St. Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are at the scene of the 500 block of Boozer St. with a barricaded individual.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

