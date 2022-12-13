North Central High School dedication scheduled for 2023, rebuilt after tornado

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The dedication and open house for a newly built high school is set for early 2023.

The North Central High School will open to an enrollment of 577 students and 66 staff. A dedication ceremony and open house are scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Organizers said the newly built school serves the communities of Bethune, Cassatt, Kershaw, Liberty Hill, Mt. Pisgah, and Westerville. It serves 300 square miles of the Midlands, making it one of the largest attendance zones in the state according to district officials.

On Jan. 12, 2020, a tornado touched down on the campus grounds. The EF-2 tornado brought 130 mph winds that destroyed classrooms, the library, athletic fields, and school buses. The original school was unusable. Students were relocated to an empty facility that formerly housed the district’s career and technology center while rebuilding was underway.

The Kershaw County School District said North Central High School is rebuilt into a 116,942-square-foot facility. It can house up to 750 students. The new building contains four science labs, classrooms for agriculture, art, band, and drama, a media center an auditorium, and other improvements.

