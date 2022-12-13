Newberry fugitive arrested after officers receive tip

SkyView
Newberry fugitive (Koppala Caldwell) was arrested after officers received a tip on his whereabouts.(Newberry Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry man was arrested and charged with trafficking crack cocaine, tracking cocaine, trafficking ecstasy, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

“This type of crime needs to be pursued and the people involved need to face justice,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

According to the Newberry Police Department, officers received a tip about a fugitive wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature located at a residence on Langford St in the City of Newberry.

Officers say they searched the home and found 51 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of powder cocaine, a gallon bag of ecstasy pills, two firearms, and a quantity of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say Koppala Caldwell was taken into custody without any incident after receiving a tip early in the morning on Dec. 13.

“Law enforcement continues to strive to make Newberry a safer place for everyone and bring those to justice that threaten that safety,” said Police Chief Kevin Goodman.

Caldwell was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center where he is waiting on a bond hearing.

