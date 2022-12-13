New Edition to open Legacy Tour at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Grammy-nominated R&B group New Edition is kicking off a 30-city tour starting in Columbia.

The Legacy Tour has a line-up that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat, original members of GUY and TANK. The Tour kicks off on March 9, 2023, at Colonial Life Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, and can be bought online at the link here.

Ticket prices range from $59.50 to $179.50.

