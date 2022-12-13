SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Holiday shipping deadlines approach for UPS, FedEx, US mail

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping. (CNN, YOUTUBE, USPS, Youtube/USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking to get holiday gifts delivered on time.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping to make sure presents arrive on time.

All three delivery services have posted their holiday shipping deadlines which are almost the same as last year.

For FedEx, the last day for ground delivery is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For the U.S. Postal Service, the last day for ground delivery is Saturday, Dec. 17.

UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the process of becoming the next...
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35
SLED arrests former Lexington County deputy, charged in off-duty incident
Seven Oaks Auto Repair Shop likely destroyed
Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building
Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.
District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student
The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal...
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

Latest News

Awareness: Local artist designs socks for national company part 1
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during...
Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
As seasonal spending hits its peak, financial experts suggest planning now to tackle holiday debt