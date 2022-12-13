SkyView
‘His purpose was way bigger than him’ Friends and family remember community advocate Vince Ford
By Nick Neville
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, the Midlands paid its final respects to Vince Ford, a longtime Richland School District One board member, Prisma Health executive and community advocate.

Ford died last week at the age of 64.

Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its senior vice president of Community Affairs, Vince Ford. He was 64 years old.

A sea of people showed up to Ford’s Celebration of Life at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia Monday afternoon to remember and honor his legacy.

Those who knew and loved him said he was larger than life, and several people described him as a servant leader.

“I used to call him the busiest man in show business,” longtime friend Bernard McKie said. “Because he was always on the move, always doing something, always doing something for somebody, never asking or looking for anything in return.”

To many, he was a mentor.

Sen. Darrell Jackson said he was a friend to all because “a friend loves at all times.”

“Vince loved all of his friends,” Jackson said. “The funny thing about Vince is there are about 20 people who think they are Vince’s best friends. And that’s the way he wanted it.”

Ford’s daughter Robyn said he poured his heart and soul into helping others reach their full potential.

She said her father’s purpose was people, and she thanked him for living it “boldly and loudly.”

“I wholeheartedly believe that his purpose was way bigger than him,” Robyn said. “He was all about ensuring children and all underserved populations have access to equitable opportunities.”

Ford cared deeply about Columbia’s youth, serving for nearly 25 years on Richland One’s board, including stints as chairman.

Rep. Leon Howard recalled a time that Ford told someone he had 27,502 children.

“‘You said he’s the vice president but did you have a conversation with Chuck to get him some help?’” he said. “I said, ‘No, he is the chair of the school board and he claims all the children.’”

Friends say Ford would often start conversations with this greeting: how are the children?

As hundreds gathered to celebrate a life well-lived, Dr. Ronald Epps said the answer to that question is indisputable.

“I would say to you as I conclude that the children are better in Columbia, South Carolina because of Vince Ford,” he said to applause.

Among those who spoke in remembrance of Ford today was Congressman James Clyburn.

Clyburn said Ford’s impact on Columbia was profound, and his achievements are now memorialized in the Congressional Record.

Ford also served on the Benedict College board, was a lifetime member of the NAACP, and a 2018 inductee to the Richland One Hall of Fame.

