Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia

There is a huge and very worthy effort to raise money to build a home that will help both...
There is a huge and very worthy effort to raise money to build a home that will help both veteran patients and their families.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia.

The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.

The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.

The Columbia Fisher House will be the 94th Fisher House toward the goal of building the first 100 FHs across the country.

Fisher Houses are places to stay for families of patients who are battling illnesses or injuries.

There are over 90,000 Veterans and active military in the Dorn VA service area in South Carolina.

Due to high hotel room prices in Columbia, sometimes overnight stay options are extremely limited for family members.

