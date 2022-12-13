COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia.

The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.

The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.

The Columbia Fisher House will be the 94th Fisher House toward the goal of building the first 100 FHs across the country.

Fisher Houses are places to stay for families of patients who are battling illnesses or injuries.

There are over 90,000 Veterans and active military in the Dorn VA service area in South Carolina.

Due to high hotel room prices in Columbia, sometimes overnight stay options are extremely limited for family members.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.