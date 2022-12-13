SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today stays sunny as Thursday rainfall looms

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our Tuesday kicks off chilly with afternoon sunshine ahead. Be on the lookout for rain to return by Wednesday night.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Mid-50s Tuesday with a great deal of sunshine!
  • Clouds rapidly increase tomorrow with late showers possible ahead of a cold front on Thursday.
  • Rain is extremely likely Wednesday night into Thursday, with local amounts as high as 1″ possible.
  • We cool off and clear up Friday & Saturday, with high temps in the upper 50s to low 50s respectively.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

GOOD MORNING! Highs will reach the mid-50s with mostly sunny conditions Today as high pressure holds up!

Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning, but clouds are building ahead of our next cold front.

Most of the rain from that front is slated to arrive Thursday morning with current projections.

Around 0.5-1″ of rain can be expected, drying up by the late phases of the afternoon.

NOTE: THESE NUMBERS WILL LIKELY CHANGE WITH AN AFTERNOON UPDATE

High temps will take a tumble towards the weekend, but plentiful sunshine settles in for Friday, through the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny and cool, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers developing very late in the day. Highs only to the low 50s.

Thursday: Steady rain showers likely for most of the morning and early afternoon. Highs briefly increase to the mid-60s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny and colder with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Highs at similar levels to Sunday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

