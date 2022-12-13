SkyView
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd.

A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.

