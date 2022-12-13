Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty by a grand jury of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019.

Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.

The jury found Barnes not guilty of the murder of Antonio Dash.

Barnes was charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. On Thursday, February 7, 2019; The two men were found dead in building 14 at the apartment complex on Alcott Drive.

Barnes has already served 488 days in Alvin S. Glenn before making bond, he will get credit for those days.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.