Civil rights activist John Lewis to be honored on US Postal stamp next year

John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.
John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.(U.S. Postal Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late civil rights trailblazer and congressman John Lewis with a stamp in 2023.

The Forever Stamp will show Lewis in 2013 from a photograph taken by Marco Grob for an issue of Time Magazine.

The Georgia Democrat was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

Lewis dedicated his life to activism, spending more than three decades of his life fighting for civil rights.

Lewis died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will also be honored on a USPS postage stamp in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

